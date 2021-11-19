Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $964.16 million. Colfax posted sales of $828.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,140. Colfax has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

