Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $85.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. 3,978,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,249. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

