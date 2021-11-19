Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

