CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

NASDAQ:CLGN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $18.81. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 million and a PE ratio of 81.79. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CollPlant Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

