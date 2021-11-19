Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $66.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,642 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 97.5% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,207,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,625,975. Comcast has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

