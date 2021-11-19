Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,577 shares of company stock worth $5,668,184 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN opened at $115.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

