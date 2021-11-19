Comerica Bank Has $5.45 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of OGE Energy worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 176,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

