Comerica Bank Has $5.70 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

