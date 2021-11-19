CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. CommScope posted sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CommScope by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $9.68. 3,585,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,091. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

