Comparing LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.78 billion 0.55 $91.18 million $1.95 2.77 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 3 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $11.97, indicating a potential upside of 121.30%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 85.97%. Given LexinFintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than FG New America Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 21.19% 38.73% 12.83% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LexinFintech beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

