Comparing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) & Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fibra Danhos and NETSTREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT $33.73 million 27.36 $730,000.00 $0.17 137.00

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fibra Danhos and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00 NETSTREIT 0 0 7 0 3.00

NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares Fibra Danhos and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A NETSTREIT 10.46% 0.90% 0.67%

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

