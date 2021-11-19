Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,561 ($20.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £27.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,510.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,657.30. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

