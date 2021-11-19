Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $74.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

