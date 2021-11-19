Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of CGEN opened at $4.81 on Monday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $329.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 53.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

