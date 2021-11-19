Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. Computer Task Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $8.50. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

