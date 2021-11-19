Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

