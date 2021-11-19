Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,335.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSU. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price objective (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of CSU opened at C$2,227.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.66. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$1,530.35 and a twelve month high of C$2,270.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2,161.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,984.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.