Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.75 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Constellium stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.59. 12,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.34. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

