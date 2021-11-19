Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

CTTAY stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

