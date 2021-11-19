Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Ellis L. Mccain acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.