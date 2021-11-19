Contrasting Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for 8X8 and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 7 5 0 2.31 Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00

8X8 currently has a consensus target price of $33.58, indicating a potential upside of 62.32%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 154.98%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than 8X8.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 4.43 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -13.09 Akerna $12.57 million 6.55 -$38.73 million ($1.26) -2.13

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.50% -87.26% -20.45% Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akerna beats 8X8 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

