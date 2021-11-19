Contrasting The OLB Group (OLB) & The Competition

The OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The OLB Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

The OLB Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The OLB Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -24.38% -25.81% -18.95% The OLB Group Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The OLB Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $9.77 million -$1.78 million -12.51 The OLB Group Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 76.59

The OLB Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The OLB Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The OLB Group Competitors 1196 6008 11235 322 2.57

The OLB Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.38%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.92%. Given The OLB Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The OLB Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

The OLB Group competitors beat The OLB Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives. The company was founded by Ronny Yakov on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

