Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$18.25 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTS. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CVE:CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.