Convergence Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00048227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00222767 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00090502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.