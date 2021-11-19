Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.02. Copart reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.87. The stock had a trading volume of 46,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41. Copart has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

