CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO Sells $1,234,974.60 in Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,234,974.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 519,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

