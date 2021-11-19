CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.62.

Shares of COR stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

