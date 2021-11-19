CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.62.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $171.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $139.31. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,352,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.