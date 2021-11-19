Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.81.

PVG opened at C$17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -72.97.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

