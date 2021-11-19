Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.94.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 40.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

