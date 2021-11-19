Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Gold Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company primarily in North America. It focused on gold-silver mining project primarily at North Bullfrog, Nevada. The company also explores gold, silver and copper projects. Corvus Gold Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KOR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

KOR stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,493,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,600 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 2,663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,675,000.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

