Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.88. 1,734,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,558. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

