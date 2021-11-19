Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $219.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.02. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $29,506,052 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

