Cowen Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $190.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,685 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 304.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,166 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.