Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Raised to B at TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,946 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 126,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

