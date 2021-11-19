Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of SNSR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

