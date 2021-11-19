Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $462,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $268.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.35.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

