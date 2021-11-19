Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

