Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,655,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 354,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after buying an additional 101,497 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $71.71 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

