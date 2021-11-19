Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.