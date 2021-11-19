Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

COCO opened at $15.11 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

