Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Neutral

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $994.65.

JMPLY opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

