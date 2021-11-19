Credit Suisse Group Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $357.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $405.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $406.54. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

