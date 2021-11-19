Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 42,987 shares.The stock last traded at $19.09 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCAP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth $3,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 108.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 81,171 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

