Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discovery by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Discovery by 35.0% in the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.19. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

