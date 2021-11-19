Critical Survey: QDM International (QDMI) versus Its Rivals

QDM International (OTCMKTS: QDMI) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare QDM International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get QDM International alerts:

This table compares QDM International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -435.51% QDM International Competitors 6.00% 17.26% 5.56%

This table compares QDM International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International $120,000.00 N/A -2.19 QDM International Competitors $9.00 billion $669.16 million 37.90

QDM International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QDM International. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

QDM International has a beta of 7.28, indicating that its share price is 628% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QDM International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International Competitors 246 1054 1186 45 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given QDM International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QDM International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

QDM International rivals beat QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.