Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar performance that continued in third-quarter 2021, thereby prompting management to raise view. Both the top and the bottom lines not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Crocs has been gaining from sturdy consumer demand for its brands. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities, and tapping of growth opportunities in Asia bode well. Moreover, Crocs’ immediate action to shift production, enhance factory throughput, leverage air freight, and strategically allocate units helped mitigate the impact of factory closures in Vietnam and the global supply chain issues. Management now estimates 2021 revenue growth between 62% and 65%.”

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. Crocs has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crocs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 268.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.