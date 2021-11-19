Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 9,862 ($128.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,102.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a one year high of £100.55 ($131.37).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

