Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 9,862 ($128.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £13.76 billion and a PE ratio of 54.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,102.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a one year high of £100.55 ($131.37).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

