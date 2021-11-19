Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

COIHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.6606 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

