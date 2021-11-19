Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.29.

CCRN opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

